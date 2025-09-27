Tragedy Strikes at Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally
A stampede at actor-politician Vijay's crowded rally resulted in at least 10 feared dead, including children. Over 30 individuals fainted and were rushed to hospitals by ambulances. The incident highlights the dangers associated with overcrowded events.
A tragic incident occurred at a rally organized by actor-politician Vijay, resulting in at least 10 deaths, including children, due to a stampede-like situation.
Witnesses reported seeing more than 30 individuals faint amidst the chaos, prompting emergency services to swiftly transport them to nearby hospitals.
The unfortunate event underscores the need for better crowd control measures to prevent such disasters at heavily attended events.
