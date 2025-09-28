Stampede at Tamil Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Investigation

A devastating stampede occurred during a political rally for Tamil actor Vijay's party in Tamil Nadu, resulting in 39 fatalities and more than 50 injuries, as confirmed by police officials.

The rally, organized by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, greatly exceeded its planned attendance, leading to chaos. Authorities have initiated a criminal case against three senior party leaders as investigations continue.

State and national leaders, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have voiced their condolences. Vijay, a respected figure in Tamil cinema, expressed deep sorrow and promised support for those affected.