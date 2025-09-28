Stampede at Tamil Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Investigation
A stampede at a political rally for Tamil actor Vijay's party killed 39 people and injured over 50 in India's Tamil Nadu state. Police have registered a criminal case against party leaders. The actor expressed sorrow, while officials announced compensation and launched an investigation into the incident.
A devastating stampede occurred during a political rally for Tamil actor Vijay's party in Tamil Nadu, resulting in 39 fatalities and more than 50 injuries, as confirmed by police officials.
The rally, organized by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, greatly exceeded its planned attendance, leading to chaos. Authorities have initiated a criminal case against three senior party leaders as investigations continue.
State and national leaders, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have voiced their condolences. Vijay, a respected figure in Tamil cinema, expressed deep sorrow and promised support for those affected.
