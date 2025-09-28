Left Menu

Stampede at Tamil Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Investigation

A stampede at a political rally for Tamil actor Vijay's party killed 39 people and injured over 50 in India's Tamil Nadu state. Police have registered a criminal case against party leaders. The actor expressed sorrow, while officials announced compensation and launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:28 IST
Stampede at Tamil Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating stampede occurred during a political rally for Tamil actor Vijay's party in Tamil Nadu, resulting in 39 fatalities and more than 50 injuries, as confirmed by police officials.

The rally, organized by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, greatly exceeded its planned attendance, leading to chaos. Authorities have initiated a criminal case against three senior party leaders as investigations continue.

State and national leaders, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have voiced their condolences. Vijay, a respected figure in Tamil cinema, expressed deep sorrow and promised support for those affected.

TRENDING

1
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
2
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
3
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam
4
Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025