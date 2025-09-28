Left Menu

Aftermath of Karur Stampede: Government's Swift Response

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin cut short his overseas trip to address the aftermath of a deadly stampede at a rally in Karur, where 38 people died. He announced that a commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would investigate the incident. The government is committed to supporting the victims and ensuring better safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:55 IST
Aftermath of Karur Stampede: Government's Swift Response
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin returned early from abroad to deal with the aftermath of a tragic stampede that occurred at a public rally in Karur, claiming 38 lives. The incident, which took place on September 27 during a rally led by actor-politician Vijay, prompted immediate government action.

Udhayanidhi announced that a commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Along with Chief Minister M K Stalin, he assured the public that actions would follow the report's recommendations to prevent future incidents.

Expressing deep sorrow, the Deputy CM assured full governmental support for the affected individuals. More than 345 healthcare professionals have been mobilized to care for the injured, with orders for special care and quality treatment to all patients, emphasizing the government's resolve to prevent recurrences of such tragedies.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
2
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam
3
Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

 India
4
Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district: Police.

Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh'...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025