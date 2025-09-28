Aftermath of Karur Stampede: Government's Swift Response

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin returned early from abroad to deal with the aftermath of a tragic stampede that occurred at a public rally in Karur, claiming 38 lives. The incident, which took place on September 27 during a rally led by actor-politician Vijay, prompted immediate government action.

Udhayanidhi announced that a commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Along with Chief Minister M K Stalin, he assured the public that actions would follow the report's recommendations to prevent future incidents.

Expressing deep sorrow, the Deputy CM assured full governmental support for the affected individuals. More than 345 healthcare professionals have been mobilized to care for the injured, with orders for special care and quality treatment to all patients, emphasizing the government's resolve to prevent recurrences of such tragedies.