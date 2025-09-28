Left Menu

Controversy Over Karnataka's Caste Survey Data Sparks Concerns

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has raised concerns about the potential sale of caste survey data in Karnataka, questioning its safety and purpose. He alleged that the Congress government has inconsistencies in their handling of caste census data, spending large sums without concrete outcomes, and potentially diverting attention from internal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:17 IST
Controversy Over Karnataka's Caste Survey Data Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has voiced apprehensions about the handling of Karnataka's caste survey data, suggesting it could be sold and questioning the intentions behind the exercise.

Addressing reporters, Joshi critiqued the extensive nature of the survey, which encompasses 60 questions covering personal financial details and social affiliations, beyond merely caste-related information. He pointed out that the Congress government has been inconsistent with its approach to caste census, claiming the data collection has been both financially burdensome and unfruitful.

Joshi further alleged that the Congress was attempting to divert public attention from internal conflicts. He expressed concerns about the security of the data and accused the government of threatening enumerators to gather detailed information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
2
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India
3
BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

 India
4
Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025