Controversy Over Karnataka's Caste Survey Data Sparks Concerns

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has voiced apprehensions about the handling of Karnataka's caste survey data, suggesting it could be sold and questioning the intentions behind the exercise.

Addressing reporters, Joshi critiqued the extensive nature of the survey, which encompasses 60 questions covering personal financial details and social affiliations, beyond merely caste-related information. He pointed out that the Congress government has been inconsistent with its approach to caste census, claiming the data collection has been both financially burdensome and unfruitful.

Joshi further alleged that the Congress was attempting to divert public attention from internal conflicts. He expressed concerns about the security of the data and accused the government of threatening enumerators to gather detailed information.

(With inputs from agencies.)