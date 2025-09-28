Controversy Over Karnataka's Caste Survey Data Sparks Concerns
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has raised concerns about the potential sale of caste survey data in Karnataka, questioning its safety and purpose. He alleged that the Congress government has inconsistencies in their handling of caste census data, spending large sums without concrete outcomes, and potentially diverting attention from internal issues.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has voiced apprehensions about the handling of Karnataka's caste survey data, suggesting it could be sold and questioning the intentions behind the exercise.
Addressing reporters, Joshi critiqued the extensive nature of the survey, which encompasses 60 questions covering personal financial details and social affiliations, beyond merely caste-related information. He pointed out that the Congress government has been inconsistent with its approach to caste census, claiming the data collection has been both financially burdensome and unfruitful.
Joshi further alleged that the Congress was attempting to divert public attention from internal conflicts. He expressed concerns about the security of the data and accused the government of threatening enumerators to gather detailed information.
