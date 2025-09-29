Left Menu

Kharge Pushes for Swift Compensation in Karnataka Floods

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls on Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide compensation for those affected by recent floods in north Karnataka. Kharge plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reviewing flood damage reports. Relief efforts continue in heavily impacted areas like Kalaburagi and Bidar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:49 IST
Kharge Pushes for Swift Compensation in Karnataka Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a direct appeal to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the prompt announcement of compensation for those impacted by severe floods in northern Karnataka, including Kharge's hometown of Kalaburagi.

Kharge informed reporters of his intention to send a comprehensive letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi once he has assessed the full extent of the flood damage. He confirmed that the Chief Minister and relevant ministers plan to visit the affected areas soon, where they will determine the compensation amount for those afflicted by the floods.

Districts such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, and Yadgir have faced significant flooding after the Krishna and Bhima rivers overflowed due to heavy rainfall and opened dam floodgates. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs from the flood-ravaged districts are set to survey the impacted areas, with Kharge emphasizing the destruction of essential crops and pledging to communicate with central authorities for further assistance once damage reports are finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India
2
Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Tr...

 India
4
Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025