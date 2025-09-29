Kharge Pushes for Swift Compensation in Karnataka Floods

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a direct appeal to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the prompt announcement of compensation for those impacted by severe floods in northern Karnataka, including Kharge's hometown of Kalaburagi.

Kharge informed reporters of his intention to send a comprehensive letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi once he has assessed the full extent of the flood damage. He confirmed that the Chief Minister and relevant ministers plan to visit the affected areas soon, where they will determine the compensation amount for those afflicted by the floods.

Districts such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, and Yadgir have faced significant flooding after the Krishna and Bhima rivers overflowed due to heavy rainfall and opened dam floodgates. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs from the flood-ravaged districts are set to survey the impacted areas, with Kharge emphasizing the destruction of essential crops and pledging to communicate with central authorities for further assistance once damage reports are finalized.

