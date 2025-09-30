Left Menu

Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal: Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Plans Unveiled

President Trump announces a U.S.-backed plan for peace in Gaza, featuring a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and Israeli withdrawal, amid doubts about Hamas' acceptance and its feasibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 04:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has put forward a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, but questions remain over its viability due to Hamas' absence from negotiations. The initiative, endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and phased Israeli withdrawal.

The White House released a 20-point document detailing the plan, which demands Hamas disarmament and the establishment of a transitional government. However, the plan's success hinges on Hamas' acceptance. As of now, the group has not officially received the proposal beyond media reports.

This marks Trump's latest diplomatic effort to resolve the longstanding conflict. The plan has been outlined to Arab and Muslim states, with Netanyahu indicating partial support, though key issues like future Palestinian statehood remain contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

