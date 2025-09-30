BJP Delegation Investigates Tragic Stampede in Karur
A BJP delegation, led by MP Hema Malini, has reached Karur to examine the tragic stampede that occurred recently. The team will inspect the site and meet affected families. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran joined the delegation, as the stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally resulted in 41 deaths and injured over 50.
A BJP delegation, led by MP Hema Malini, arrived in Karur to assess the circumstances surrounding the September 27 stampede.
The team plans to visit Velusamypuram, where the tragedy unfolded, and interact with the victims' families to understand the incident's impact.
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran has also joined the delegation as it investigates the event that left 41 dead and over 50 injured.
