BJP Delegation Investigates Tragic Stampede in Karur

A BJP delegation, led by MP Hema Malini, arrived in Karur to assess the circumstances surrounding the September 27 stampede.

The team plans to visit Velusamypuram, where the tragedy unfolded, and interact with the victims' families to understand the incident's impact.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran has also joined the delegation as it investigates the event that left 41 dead and over 50 injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)