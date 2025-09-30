Spy Games: German Citizen Convicted of Spying for China

A German citizen named Jian Guo has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for spying for China while employed by a prominent far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament. Guo was found guilty of passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence over a span of more than four years.

The case has also put a spotlight on Maximilian Krah, the lawmaker who employed Guo. Krah had his parliamentary immunity lifted amid allegations of his own potential connections to Chinese spying activities. The investigation into Krah comes at a time when his party, Alternative for Germany, has gained significant prominence in national politics.

Despite the allegations, Krah denies any involvement or wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Germany continues to grapple with the ramifications of espionage, which have now reached sectors as sensitive as the European Parliament.