Spy Games: German Citizen Convicted of Spying for China

A German citizen, Jian Guo, was convicted for spying for China while working for a far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament. He passed information to China's intelligence service from 2019 to 2024. His former boss, Maximilian Krah, also faces scrutiny for alleged ties to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:17 IST
A German citizen named Jian Guo has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for spying for China while employed by a prominent far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament. Guo was found guilty of passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence over a span of more than four years.

The case has also put a spotlight on Maximilian Krah, the lawmaker who employed Guo. Krah had his parliamentary immunity lifted amid allegations of his own potential connections to Chinese spying activities. The investigation into Krah comes at a time when his party, Alternative for Germany, has gained significant prominence in national politics.

Despite the allegations, Krah denies any involvement or wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Germany continues to grapple with the ramifications of espionage, which have now reached sectors as sensitive as the European Parliament.

