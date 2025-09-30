Left Menu

Inquiry into Fatal Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Political Controversy

An NDA panel investigates the tragic stampede at actor Vijay's political rally, questioning venue choice and security measures. Led by BJP MP Hema Malini, the panel urges accountability and suggests improvements for safety. Calls for a Supreme Court probe arise as the death toll reaches 41.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:42 IST
Inquiry into Fatal Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An NDA panel has initiated an investigation into the deadly stampede at actor and political leader Vijay's recent rally, scrutinizing the venue selection and security measures implemented. The tragic incident, which has claimed 41 lives, has sparked a furor over accountability and safety.

Headed by BJP MP Hema Malini, the panel criticized the allocation of a 'narrow venue' for such a large gathering. Malini expressed shock at the tragic loss of life and questioned both local authorities and organizers about their roles in the preventable disaster. The abrupt power cut and unruly behavior further complicated the incident.

Calls are growing for a Supreme Court-led inquiry as details emerge about crowd control failures. The panel emphasizes the need for clear lessons on superior management of political rallies to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

 India
2
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservati...

 Global
3
Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025