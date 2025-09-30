Inquiry into Fatal Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Political Controversy

An NDA panel has initiated an investigation into the deadly stampede at actor and political leader Vijay's recent rally, scrutinizing the venue selection and security measures implemented. The tragic incident, which has claimed 41 lives, has sparked a furor over accountability and safety.

Headed by BJP MP Hema Malini, the panel criticized the allocation of a 'narrow venue' for such a large gathering. Malini expressed shock at the tragic loss of life and questioned both local authorities and organizers about their roles in the preventable disaster. The abrupt power cut and unruly behavior further complicated the incident.

Calls are growing for a Supreme Court-led inquiry as details emerge about crowd control failures. The panel emphasizes the need for clear lessons on superior management of political rallies to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

