Congress Decries Death Threat Against Rahul Gandhi
The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has condemned a death threat against Rahul Gandhi by a former ABVP leader during a TV debate. The party demands an apology from BJP leadership and calls for legal actions, arguing the incident reflects a culture of hate and undermines democratic values.
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress unit on Wednesday expressed strong condemnation over an alleged death threat made against Rahul Gandhi by a former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader. This incident occurred during a recent television panel discussion.
The Congress party has demanded an apology from the top BJP leadership, following the former ABVP state president's remarks suggesting Gandhi "will be shot in the chest". This has been described as a threatening and criminal act that highlights what the Congress calls the BJP-RSS's culture of hate.
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram, in a statement, pressed for the immediate arrest of the individual responsible and a public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The party insists such threats are assaults on democracy and has called for measures to protect the dignity and security of opposition leaders.
