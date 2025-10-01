Europe's Hybrid Warfare Challenge: Danish PM Calls for Rearming Against Russian Threat

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has issued a stern warning that Europe is in the midst of a 'hybrid war' led by Russia, urging the continent to bolster its defenses. Speaking at a summit of European Union leaders in Copenhagen, Frederiksen highlighted the escalating threats facing European nations.

Recent troubling incidents involving drones at Danish airports and military bases have underscored the urgency of the situation, prompting European leaders to convene and strategize. Ahead of the talks, nations such as France, Germany, and the UK have dispatched aircraft and air defense systems to Denmark to bolster security measures.

The summit focuses on preparing Europe to counter Russian aggression by 2030, with discussions centering on military strengthening and continued support for Ukraine. The necessity for increased capabilities, including drone innovations, is a core theme as the continent anticipates future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)