Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

In a dramatic protest, members of the Dhangar community blocked key roads across central Maharashtra on Wednesday, employing their flocks of sheep as a barricade. The demonstration underlined their demand for Scheduled Tribe status, a cause championed by activist Dipak Borhade through a continuing hunger strike.

The protest significantly disrupted traffic flow on key routes, including the Dhule-Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar roads. According to Jalna tehsildar Chhaya Pawar, Borhade's health has been deteriorating, with medical officers administering IV fluids after a drop in blood pressure.

Borhade's direct criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights growing tensions. He accuses Fadnavis of reneging on promises to issue a Government Resolution for their reservation plea. The Dhangar community, which currently benefits from a smaller quota under the OBC category, continues to advocate for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list.