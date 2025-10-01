Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status
In a dramatic protest, members of the Dhangar community blocked key roads across central Maharashtra on Wednesday, employing their flocks of sheep as a barricade. The demonstration underlined their demand for Scheduled Tribe status, a cause championed by activist Dipak Borhade through a continuing hunger strike.
The protest significantly disrupted traffic flow on key routes, including the Dhule-Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar roads. According to Jalna tehsildar Chhaya Pawar, Borhade's health has been deteriorating, with medical officers administering IV fluids after a drop in blood pressure.
Borhade's direct criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights growing tensions. He accuses Fadnavis of reneging on promises to issue a Government Resolution for their reservation plea. The Dhangar community, which currently benefits from a smaller quota under the OBC category, continues to advocate for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list.
