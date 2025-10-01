Left Menu

Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

Dhangar community protesters, led by activist Dipak Borhade, blocked roads with sheep in Jalna district of Maharashtra, pushing for Scheduled Tribe status. Despite deteriorating health, Borhade continues his fast, criticizing Chief Minister Fadnavis for inaction. The community, comprising 9% of the state population, seeks enhanced ST reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:14 IST
Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic protest, members of the Dhangar community blocked key roads across central Maharashtra on Wednesday, employing their flocks of sheep as a barricade. The demonstration underlined their demand for Scheduled Tribe status, a cause championed by activist Dipak Borhade through a continuing hunger strike.

The protest significantly disrupted traffic flow on key routes, including the Dhule-Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar roads. According to Jalna tehsildar Chhaya Pawar, Borhade's health has been deteriorating, with medical officers administering IV fluids after a drop in blood pressure.

Borhade's direct criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights growing tensions. He accuses Fadnavis of reneging on promises to issue a Government Resolution for their reservation plea. The Dhangar community, which currently benefits from a smaller quota under the OBC category, continues to advocate for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list.

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India
3
Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on he...

 Global
4
Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations

Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025