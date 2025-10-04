UPDATE 1-UK PM Starmer to visit India on 8-9 October, says Indian foreign ministry

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make his first official visit to India on 8-9 October, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Britain and India signed a free trade agreement in July during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sealing a deal to cut tariffs on goods from textiles to whisky and cars and allow more market access for businesses. Talks on the trade pact were concluded in May after three years of stop-start negotiations, with both sides hastening efforts to clinch a deal in the shadow of tariff turmoil unleashed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)