Left Menu

Trump Salutes Navy Amid Government Shutdown and Political Tension

President Donald Trump is pushing through with a celebration of the Navy's 250th anniversary in Norfolk, Virginia, despite a government shutdown. The event is clouded by political clashes, as Democrats and Republicans trade blame for the funding halt affecting military personnel and federal projects nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:41 IST
Trump Salutes Navy Amid Government Shutdown and Political Tension
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at a Navy celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, despite the ongoing government shutdown. The event marks the Navy's 250th anniversary, with thousands of military personnel expected to attend.

The shutdown, triggered by failed budget negotiations, has left military and federal employees without pay. Political tensions rise as Democrats and Republicans trade accusations about the shutdown's impact.

Trump blamed the Democrats for enabling the shutdown, while the opposition criticized the administration's fiscal policies. The event risks becoming embroiled in partisan politics, overshadowing the Navy's milestone celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025