Trump Salutes Navy Amid Government Shutdown and Political Tension

President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at a Navy celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, despite the ongoing government shutdown. The event marks the Navy's 250th anniversary, with thousands of military personnel expected to attend.

The shutdown, triggered by failed budget negotiations, has left military and federal employees without pay. Political tensions rise as Democrats and Republicans trade accusations about the shutdown's impact.

Trump blamed the Democrats for enabling the shutdown, while the opposition criticized the administration's fiscal policies. The event risks becoming embroiled in partisan politics, overshadowing the Navy's milestone celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)