Trump's Peace Plan Faces Challenges Amid Ongoing Gaza-Conflict

Amid Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, the U.S. strives to mediate a ceasefire. With Egyptian talks involving Hamas, Israel, and U.S. representatives, President Trump pushes for quick negotiations concerning the release of hostages. Despite initial optimism, conflict and internal politics in Israel obstruct swift progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 04:07 IST
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts, Israeli attacks on Gaza persist. Talks hosted in Egypt involve representatives from Israel, Hamas, and the U.S., aiming to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Trump's proposed 20-point plan, which includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages, is partly accepted by Hamas but remains incomplete due to unresolved disarmament issues. Time-sensitive negotiations, as emphasized by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aim to prevent further delays.

As diplomatic maneuvers unfold, Israeli markets show optimism with significant financial gains, reflecting hopes for peace. Domestically, political tensions challenge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid diverse pressures from his coalition and opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

