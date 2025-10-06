Bihar's Electoral Showdown: NDA vs. INDIA Bloc

The stage for a political duel is set in Bihar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faces off against the INDIA bloc. The Election Commission's announcement on Monday marks November 6 and 11 as polling days with results to be revealed on November 14.

Over 7.4 crore eligible voters will have the opportunity to shape the 243-member legislature, which is witnessing an electoral format reduction compared to previous contests. The current assembly configuration sees BJP leading with 80 MLAs, accompanied by ally JD(U) with 45 seats.

On the opposition front, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties have together amassed 112 MLAs, shy of the 122-seat majority. As parties square off in this pivotal election, historical wins and tactical party shifts add layers to Bihar's electoral narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)