Federal Investigation Sparks Clash Over Antisemitism Allegations on Campus
A Democrat-led U.S. civil rights agency is investigating the federal response to antisemitism allegations on campuses, scrutinizing the Trump administration's actions. The probe seeks documents from colleges, sparking tensions with the administration. The investigation, initiated by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, aims to assess government and federal agency interactions with universities.
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has launched a significant investigation into how the federal government handled allegations of antisemitism on college campuses, a move that may bring intense scrutiny to the Trump administration's interactions with top universities, including Columbia.
Chaired by Democrat Rochelle Garza, the commission has requested extensive documentation and communications between federal officials and academic institutions, creating tensions with the administration. The effort includes public hearings scheduled for November, culminating in a comprehensive report next year.
The investigation focuses on practices from the Trump era, such as the threat to withdraw federal funding over disputed antisemitism claims. The probe highlights the administration's efforts to influence the commission, aimed at maintaining its control over civil rights oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
