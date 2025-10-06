Jagan Reddy Blasts Naidu for Betraying Pre-Election Promises: A Government Employees' Plight
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to fulfill pre-election promises to government employees. He claimed that neglect and denial replaced expected relief and justice. Issues highlighted include pending salaries, arrears, pension schemes, and employee benefits amid alleged government inaction.
In a scathing critique, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister, of not honoring pre-election commitments to government employees in Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy alleged that despite assurances before the 2024 elections, employees were met with neglect and betrayal, sparking dissatisfaction over unpaid salaries, pension schemes, and unfulfilled benefits.
The YSRCP chief called out unpaid Dearness Allowance, Pay Revision Commission arrears, and the stalled pension schemes, urging resolution and transparency from the Naidu government.
