Narendra Modi: A Legacy of Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his 25th year in government, highlighting his accomplishments in improving lives and India’s economic progress. Reflecting on his journey from Gujarat's chief minister during challenging times to leading India, Modi emphasizes reforms and the nation's self-reliance as key achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:25 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 25th year in government on Tuesday, emphasizing his commitment to improving the lives of citizens and advancing India's development. Modi shared his reflections on social media, marking the day he first took oath as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001.

Recalling his tenure, Modi cited significant transformations in Gujarat and India under his leadership. He highlighted extensive reforms in various sectors, including healthcare and social security, positioning India as a self-reliant nation.

Modi recollected his early challenges in Gujarat, which faced natural calamities and political instability. He credited collective efforts for the state's turnaround and noted his mother's advice on integrity and serving the poor as guiding principles. As a national leader, Modi has led the BJP to successive electoral victories, ensuring political stability and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

