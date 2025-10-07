Narendra Modi: A Legacy of Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 25th year in government on Tuesday, emphasizing his commitment to improving the lives of citizens and advancing India's development. Modi shared his reflections on social media, marking the day he first took oath as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001.

Recalling his tenure, Modi cited significant transformations in Gujarat and India under his leadership. He highlighted extensive reforms in various sectors, including healthcare and social security, positioning India as a self-reliant nation.

Modi recollected his early challenges in Gujarat, which faced natural calamities and political instability. He credited collective efforts for the state's turnaround and noted his mother's advice on integrity and serving the poor as guiding principles. As a national leader, Modi has led the BJP to successive electoral victories, ensuring political stability and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)