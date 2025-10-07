Narendra Modi: A Legacy of Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his 25th year in government, highlighting his accomplishments in improving lives and India’s economic progress. Reflecting on his journey from Gujarat's chief minister during challenging times to leading India, Modi emphasizes reforms and the nation's self-reliance as key achievements.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 25th year in government on Tuesday, emphasizing his commitment to improving the lives of citizens and advancing India's development. Modi shared his reflections on social media, marking the day he first took oath as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001.
Recalling his tenure, Modi cited significant transformations in Gujarat and India under his leadership. He highlighted extensive reforms in various sectors, including healthcare and social security, positioning India as a self-reliant nation.
Modi recollected his early challenges in Gujarat, which faced natural calamities and political instability. He credited collective efforts for the state's turnaround and noted his mother's advice on integrity and serving the poor as guiding principles. As a national leader, Modi has led the BJP to successive electoral victories, ensuring political stability and economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Prime Minister
- India
- Gujarat
- Leadership
- Governance
- Reforms
- UPA
- BJP
- Development
ALSO READ
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir
Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance
Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone
Karnataka's Leadership Roulette: Will the Congress High Command End Speculation?