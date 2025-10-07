Historic Papal Journey: Pope Leo's First International Visit

Pope Leo, the first pope from the United States, is set to embark on his first international visit, traveling to Turkey and Lebanon at the end of November. The Vatican announced this historic journey on Tuesday, signaling a pivotal moment for the global Catholic Church's new leader.

Beginning on November 27, Pope Leo will visit Turkey, followed by a stop in Lebanon from November 30 to December 2. During this critical visit, the pope is expected to speak about the challenges facing Christians in the Middle East and advocate for peace across the region, reflecting a deep concern for geopolitical stability.

This significant venture outside Italy marks a new chapter in Pope Leo's leadership, highlighting his commitment to fostering peace and addressing the pressing issues in areas of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)