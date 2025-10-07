Left Menu

Historic Papal Journey: Pope Leo's First International Visit

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope, will embark on his inaugural international visit to Turkey and Lebanon at the end of November. This visit aims to address the situation of Christians in the Middle East and advocate for peace in the region. It marks a significant step in Pope Leo's papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:38 IST
Historic Papal Journey: Pope Leo's First International Visit
Pope Leo

Pope Leo, the first pope from the United States, is set to embark on his first international visit, traveling to Turkey and Lebanon at the end of November. The Vatican announced this historic journey on Tuesday, signaling a pivotal moment for the global Catholic Church's new leader.

Beginning on November 27, Pope Leo will visit Turkey, followed by a stop in Lebanon from November 30 to December 2. During this critical visit, the pope is expected to speak about the challenges facing Christians in the Middle East and advocate for peace across the region, reflecting a deep concern for geopolitical stability.

This significant venture outside Italy marks a new chapter in Pope Leo's leadership, highlighting his commitment to fostering peace and addressing the pressing issues in areas of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu...

 India
2
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

 Ukraine
3
Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

 India
4
Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025