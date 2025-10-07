Left Menu

Abducted Survivor: Avigail's Journey to First Grade Post-Tragedy

Avigail, a young Israeli-American girl once abducted by Hamas after losing her parents in an attack, embarks on her first day of school two years later. Now under her aunt's care, she tries to lead a normal life while her family remains protective of her privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:43 IST
Avigail, the young Israeli-American girl who survived a traumatic abduction by Hamas after her parents were killed, is now starting her first day of school, two years after the tragic events. Her aunt and adoptive mother, Leron Mor, expressed mixed emotions of joy and sadness on Avigail's big day.

Under the guardianship of her aunt and uncle, Avigail maintains as normal a life as possible despite the heavy loss. Privacy remains a priority for the family, who are attentive in safeguarding Avigail's sense of normalcy. The young girl is described as smart and strong, dealing with her past on her own terms.

The attack that claimed Avigail's parents was part of a larger assault by Hamas that led to significant casualties and a subsequent military response by Israel. Talks in Egypt between Israel and Hamas aim to resolve ongoing conflicts, with hopes for the release of remaining hostages and an end to the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

