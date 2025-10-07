Left Menu

High Alert in Mumbai for Modi and Starmer Visit

Security has been heightened in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Metro Line-3. Modi will host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with significant security measures in place due to threats from the banned Sikhs for Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Security has been intensified in Mumbai and neighbouring Navi Mumbai as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, according to police sources. The Prime Minister's agenda also includes unveiling phase one of the airport and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day visit to Maharashtra.

Modi will further engage with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the city on Thursday. In light of the presence of these high-profile leaders, police forces in both cities remain on alert. In addition to local police units, specialized forces such as the Special Protection Group (SPG), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and traffic police have been mobilized for comprehensive security coverage.

Compounding the security challenges, the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have threatened disruptions by attempting to hoist the Khalistan flag during the Metro inauguration ceremony. The visit includes a walkthrough of the newly-constructed airport, various infrastructure project launches, and hosting UK PM Starmer for the CEO Forum and Global Fintech Fest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

