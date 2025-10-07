High Alert in Mumbai for Modi and Starmer Visit

Security has been intensified in Mumbai and neighbouring Navi Mumbai as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, according to police sources. The Prime Minister's agenda also includes unveiling phase one of the airport and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day visit to Maharashtra.

Modi will further engage with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the city on Thursday. In light of the presence of these high-profile leaders, police forces in both cities remain on alert. In addition to local police units, specialized forces such as the Special Protection Group (SPG), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and traffic police have been mobilized for comprehensive security coverage.

Compounding the security challenges, the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have threatened disruptions by attempting to hoist the Khalistan flag during the Metro inauguration ceremony. The visit includes a walkthrough of the newly-constructed airport, various infrastructure project launches, and hosting UK PM Starmer for the CEO Forum and Global Fintech Fest.

(With inputs from agencies.)