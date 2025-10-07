Left Menu

Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in government leadership. Modi first took office as Gujarat's Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. Sarma extends wishes on behalf of Assam as this remarkable milestone is celebrated nationwide.

Updated: 07-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:13 IST
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for reaching an impressive milestone: 25 years in government leadership.

Modi initially took office on October 7, 2001, as Gujarat's Chief Minister. This day remains significant as it marked the start of his political journey.

In a post on X, Sarma expressed his and Assam's best wishes to Modi, emphasizing the day as a pivotal moment in Indian political history, celebrating Modi's unbroken service as a head of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

