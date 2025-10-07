Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for reaching an impressive milestone: 25 years in government leadership.

Modi initially took office on October 7, 2001, as Gujarat's Chief Minister. This day remains significant as it marked the start of his political journey.

In a post on X, Sarma expressed his and Assam's best wishes to Modi, emphasizing the day as a pivotal moment in Indian political history, celebrating Modi's unbroken service as a head of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)