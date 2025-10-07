Modi's Transformational Journey: 24 Years of Nation-Building
BJP leaders celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 24 years in public service, highlighting his dedication to nation-building and transformation. As Modi begins his 25th year in government, his contributions to development and welfare are praised, emphasizing the 'nation first' vision and mission for a 'developed India'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 24-year tenure in public life was lauded on Tuesday by BJP leaders as a remarkable journey of service, dedication, and nation-building. Home Minister Amit Shah praised Modi's leadership, emphasizing that it has been pivotal in transforming the lives of millions by prioritizing the nation's welfare above all.
As Modi commenced his 25th year as the head of government, he reaffirmed his commitment to improving the lives of the Indian populace. Modi reminisced about taking his first oath as Gujarat's chief minister on this day in 2001, highlighting the significant transformations both Gujarat and India have experienced since his leadership began.
Senior BJP figures, including BJP president J P Nadda and leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, echoed Shah's sentiments. They praised Modi's efforts in various sectors such as agriculture, women empowerment, and education. Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 continues to inspire many within the party and across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
