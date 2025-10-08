Kerala CM's Controversial Remarks Spark Fierce Assembly Debate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced intense backlash after making a remark about the short stature of an opposition MLA during a turbulent Assembly session on Wednesday.

The comment, which opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned as 'body shaming', came amid a contentious debate over missing gold from Sabarimala temple idols.

The Assembly session was marked by dramatic protests and scuffles, with Satheesan decrying Vijayan's statement as politically incorrect and regressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)