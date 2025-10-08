Kerala CM's Controversial Remarks Spark Fierce Assembly Debate
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's comment mocking an opposition MLA's height sparked accusations of body shaming from Opposition leader V D Satheesan. The controversy unfolded during intense protests in the state Assembly over a gold-plating issue at the Sabarimala temple, leading to a scuffle between members.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced intense backlash after making a remark about the short stature of an opposition MLA during a turbulent Assembly session on Wednesday.
The comment, which opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned as 'body shaming', came amid a contentious debate over missing gold from Sabarimala temple idols.
The Assembly session was marked by dramatic protests and scuffles, with Satheesan decrying Vijayan's statement as politically incorrect and regressive.
