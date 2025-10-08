Left Menu

Kerala CM's Controversial Remarks Spark Fierce Assembly Debate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's comment mocking an opposition MLA's height sparked accusations of body shaming from Opposition leader V D Satheesan. The controversy unfolded during intense protests in the state Assembly over a gold-plating issue at the Sabarimala temple, leading to a scuffle between members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:57 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced intense backlash after making a remark about the short stature of an opposition MLA during a turbulent Assembly session on Wednesday.

The comment, which opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned as 'body shaming', came amid a contentious debate over missing gold from Sabarimala temple idols.

The Assembly session was marked by dramatic protests and scuffles, with Satheesan decrying Vijayan's statement as politically incorrect and regressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

