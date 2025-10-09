Trump's Secret Note: A Turning Point in Middle East Peace Talks?
During a White House roundtable with conservative influencers, President Trump received a crucial note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The note urged Trump to approve a Truth Social announcement related to Middle East peace talks, signaling a possible breakthrough in negotiations involving key regional leaders.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump, while holding a roundtable with conservative influencers, was handed a pivotal note by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The note, captured by news photographers, urged an imminent approval for a Truth Social post signaling a breakthrough in the Middle East peace negotiations.
This unfolded amid critical discussions at an Egyptian resort between the United States and regional leaders, including the prime minister of Qatar, focused on peace between Israel and Hamas. Trump's announcement at the influencer event hinted at a significant development in the ongoing talks.
As Rubio showed visible urgency, Trump assured the influencers and media present that achieving peace in the Middle East was a primary goal. His comments came as preparations for an upcoming trip to the region intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu and Trump spoke about the 'historic achievement' of reaching Gaza deal, Israeli leader's office says, reports AP.
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza