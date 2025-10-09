Trump's Secret Note: A Turning Point in Middle East Peace Talks?

President Donald Trump, while holding a roundtable with conservative influencers, was handed a pivotal note by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The note, captured by news photographers, urged an imminent approval for a Truth Social post signaling a breakthrough in the Middle East peace negotiations.

This unfolded amid critical discussions at an Egyptian resort between the United States and regional leaders, including the prime minister of Qatar, focused on peace between Israel and Hamas. Trump's announcement at the influencer event hinted at a significant development in the ongoing talks.

As Rubio showed visible urgency, Trump assured the influencers and media present that achieving peace in the Middle East was a primary goal. His comments came as preparations for an upcoming trip to the region intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)