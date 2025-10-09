Left Menu

AAP's Stand Against Congress Alliance Sparks Internal Rift in Goa

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa has decided against forming an alliance with the Congress, fearing defections to the BJP. Rajesh Kalangutkar's resignation as Goa's AAP working president highlighted dissatisfaction with AAP's leadership, emphasizing the belief that an opposition alliance could divide votes and benefit the ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has resolved against forming an alliance with the Congress due to concerns over potential defections to the ruling BJP. This decision followed extensive discussions within the party, emphasizing a lack of trust in the Congress's ability to prevent its members from switching allegiances post-election.

The issue came to light following the resignation of AAP's Goa working president, Rajesh Kalangutkar, who expressed discontent with the central leadership's decision not to ally with other opposition parties for the 2027 assembly elections. Kalangutkar argued that without a coalition, opposition votes would fragment, inadvertently aiding the BJP's re-election.

AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, reinforced the decision during his visit to Goa, maintaining that his party would not partner with other political entities. AAP's stance aims to build direct ties with Goans frustrated by past political defections and governance issues, distancing themselves from parties perceived as opportunistic.

