Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal
World leaders expressed hope after US President Donald Trump announced an initial deal between Israel and Hamas, signaling a notable breakthrough in Gaza peace efforts. The deal includes hostages' release and Israeli military withdrawal. Global reactions highlight a desire for long-term peace and stability in the region.
In a significant diplomatic development, world leaders voiced optimism for peace in Gaza following an agreement facilitated by US President Donald Trump. The initial phase of the deal involves Hamas releasing 20 hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, while Israel commits to military withdrawal from much of Gaza.
International reactions poured in, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing gratitude towards Trump and other mediators for their efforts. Similarly, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hailed the agreement as a historical moment, emphasizing hopes for justice and stability in the region.
Leaders from the UN, UAE, China, and numerous other countries echoed the sentiment, underlining the importance of this development for the people of Gaza and reiterating support for a sustainable two-state solution, aiming for enduring peace in the Middle East.
