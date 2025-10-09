Left Menu

Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

World leaders expressed hope after US President Donald Trump announced an initial deal between Israel and Hamas, signaling a notable breakthrough in Gaza peace efforts. The deal includes hostages' release and Israeli military withdrawal. Global reactions highlight a desire for long-term peace and stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:40 IST
Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a significant diplomatic development, world leaders voiced optimism for peace in Gaza following an agreement facilitated by US President Donald Trump. The initial phase of the deal involves Hamas releasing 20 hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, while Israel commits to military withdrawal from much of Gaza.

International reactions poured in, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing gratitude towards Trump and other mediators for their efforts. Similarly, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hailed the agreement as a historical moment, emphasizing hopes for justice and stability in the region.

Leaders from the UN, UAE, China, and numerous other countries echoed the sentiment, underlining the importance of this development for the people of Gaza and reiterating support for a sustainable two-state solution, aiming for enduring peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
2
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Ambitions: Strategic Power Procurement

Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Ambitions: Strategic Power Procurement

 India
4
Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025