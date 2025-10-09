Left Menu

Japan's Economic Tug of War: Government Goals vs. Central Bank Policies

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's ruling party chief, emphasized the importance of the central bank's alignment with government goals. She highlighted the mixed effects of a weak yen, expressing caution against prompting any sharp currency declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:57 IST
Sanae Takaichi

In recent comments, Sanae Takaichi, the leader of Japan's ruling party, underscored the crucial role of the central bank in determining monetary policy.

She emphasized that the bank's policies must align with government objectives, particularly given the current state of the yen.

Addressing concerns, Takaichi noted both advantages and downsides to a weaker yen, advising against measures that might cause excessive currency depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

