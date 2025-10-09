Rejuvenating the Yamuna: A Non-Political Mission

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the central government's commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna River, emphasizing it as a cultural restoration rather than a political move. Shah spoke during a ceremony for Rs 1,816 crore worth of Delhi development projects.

He highlighted the Indian government's dedication under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the Yamuna's purification a top priority, criticizing previous administrations for their lack of progress. Shah noted that Modi plans to achieve a clean Yamuna by 2029, asserting that reduced corruption and advertisement spending could facilitate this dream.

The event also marked the conclusion of the Seva Pakhwada initiative, with several projects inaugurated. Shah underscored economic measures, including a GST rate cut on 395 items and tax reductions, attributing the transformation to PM Modi's leadership. He pinned past governmental failures on the Delhi administration, promising developments like clearing the city's garbage mountains by 2028.

