Left Menu

Rejuvenating the Yamuna: A Non-Political Mission

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna River, emphasizing it as a cultural rather than political initiative. The announcement occurred during the launch of Delhi projects worth Rs 1,816 crore. He criticized past administrations while acknowledging PM Modi's 24 years of continuous service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:56 IST
Rejuvenating the Yamuna: A Non-Political Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the central government's commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna River, emphasizing it as a cultural restoration rather than a political move. Shah spoke during a ceremony for Rs 1,816 crore worth of Delhi development projects.

He highlighted the Indian government's dedication under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the Yamuna's purification a top priority, criticizing previous administrations for their lack of progress. Shah noted that Modi plans to achieve a clean Yamuna by 2029, asserting that reduced corruption and advertisement spending could facilitate this dream.

The event also marked the conclusion of the Seva Pakhwada initiative, with several projects inaugurated. Shah underscored economic measures, including a GST rate cut on 395 items and tax reductions, attributing the transformation to PM Modi's leadership. He pinned past governmental failures on the Delhi administration, promising developments like clearing the city's garbage mountains by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
2
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
4
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025