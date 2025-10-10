Left Menu

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Union Minister Nityanand Rai held seat-sharing discussions with LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, ahead of Bihar assembly elections. The discussions are reported to be positive despite indications of discontent from LJP regarding seat quotas. Further meetings are expected as BJP leaders prepare for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:20 IST
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls
In a significant political move, Union Minister Nityanand Rai engaged in seat-sharing discussions with Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. Both leaders expressed optimism about the talks despite underlying tensions regarding seat distribution quotas.

The meeting, held on Thursday, concluded with Rai and Paswan addressing the media to affirm the positivity emanating from the discussions. Although Rai mentioned that details would be revealed in due course, the conviviality between the allies was evident. Paswan, a cabinet minister, supported Rai's statement without delving into specifics.

As BJP continues its electoral strategy, further meetings with party officials and allies, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have been scheduled. These discussions are crucial as the two-phase elections, featuring 243 seats, are fast approaching on November 6 and 11. Both Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, another Dalit leader, are negotiating hard for favorable terms in the electoral seat distribution.

