Peru's Political Unrest: Impeachment Looms for President Boluarte

Peruvian lawmakers convened for a late-night Congressional session on Thursday to discuss the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte, criticized for her handling of protests and alleged misconduct. Boluarte, facing low approval ratings of 2% to 4%, has denied any wrongdoing despite numerous accusations.

The political climate in Peru remains unstable, with six presidents taking office since 2018 and four former leaders currently imprisoned. The latest impeachment motions against Boluarte, pushed by diverse political factions, aim to challenge her office amidst preparations for upcoming elections next April.

Conservative parties, historically supportive of Boluarte, have joined the impeachment bid, reflecting increasing dissatisfaction. With at least 98 lawmakers potentially backing the motion, the decision could bring yet another significant shift in Peru's tumultuous political landscape.

