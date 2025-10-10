Left Menu

Peru's Political Unrest: Impeachment Looms for President Boluarte

Peruvian Congress debates impeaching President Dina Boluarte following accusations of corruption and deadly crackdowns. Despite her denials, a vote could unseat her amid widespread disapproval. Boluarte's ouster would mark another leadership change in Peru, which has seen six presidents since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 07:28 IST
Peru's Political Unrest: Impeachment Looms for President Boluarte
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Peruvian lawmakers convened for a late-night Congressional session on Thursday to discuss the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte, criticized for her handling of protests and alleged misconduct. Boluarte, facing low approval ratings of 2% to 4%, has denied any wrongdoing despite numerous accusations.

The political climate in Peru remains unstable, with six presidents taking office since 2018 and four former leaders currently imprisoned. The latest impeachment motions against Boluarte, pushed by diverse political factions, aim to challenge her office amidst preparations for upcoming elections next April.

Conservative parties, historically supportive of Boluarte, have joined the impeachment bid, reflecting increasing dissatisfaction. With at least 98 lawmakers potentially backing the motion, the decision could bring yet another significant shift in Peru's tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
2
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global
3
Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

 Philippines
4
Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic

Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025