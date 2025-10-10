Political Upheaval: Impeachment Looms Over Peru's President

Peru's political landscape is yet again in turmoil as Congress prepares to debate the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte. The decision comes after multiple political factions called for her removal, citing allegations of corruption and her response to protests favoring her predecessor.

Boluarte has faced widespread disapproval, with approval ratings between 2% and 4%. Despite the allegations, she denies any misconduct. Her potential impeachment would extend a pattern of rapid leadership changes in Peru, which has seen six presidents since 2018.

Four impeachment motions against Boluarte garnered significant congressional support. A subsequent vote will determine if Boluarte must appear before Congress to defend herself. If impeachment proceeds, the process would mirror her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. The current political climate sees unusual support for the motion from conservative parties that once backed Boluarte.

(With inputs from agencies.)