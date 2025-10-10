Peru's Congress Ousts President Boluarte Amid Crime Surge

In a dramatic move, Peru's Congress voted to remove President Dina Boluarte from office amidst a rampant crime wave overwhelming the South American country.

The legislative body approved four impeachment requests against Boluarte, citing her administration's failure to tackle the escalating crime rates. The process required a minimum of 56 votes for each request, all of which were approved, leading to a debate and impeachment trial.

This development occurred shortly after a violent incident at a concert, heightening public outrage over the crime situation. Parliamentarians, expressing widespread support for the motion, voted to impeach Boluarte as her government struggled with rising crime, including homicides and extortion. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Eduardo Arana's defense of Boluarte was insufficient to sway the legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)