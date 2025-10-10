NATO's 'Steadfast Noon': A Show of Nuclear Readiness

NATO is set to commence its annual 'Steadfast Noon' nuclear exercise on Monday, underscoring the alliance's commitment to credible and secure deterrence. The drills will span roughly two weeks and involve 14 NATO countries, with operations primarily conducted over the North Sea, deliberately distanced from Russia and Ukraine.

The Netherlands will lead the exercise, which will see 71 aircraft in action — including bomber planes and fighter jets — though no nuclear or live munitions will be involved. Security remains on high alert, particularly at military sites across Europe, following unusual drone activities, some of which have implicated Russia.

While the exercise is not a direct response to current global tensions, NATO officials assert its critical function in maintaining the alliance's readiness and safeguarding nuclear assets. With strong support from U.S. and British nuclear forces, the exercise highlights continued oversight of potential threats and deterrence strategies.