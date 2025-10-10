Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena announced a joint protest scheduled for October 13, targeting alleged corruption and mismanagement within the Thane Municipal Corporation. This move has sparked speculation that the parties may collaborate in the forthcoming civic elections across various cities.

Leaders Avinash Jadhav and Rajan Vichare criticized the TMC for years of neglect and corruption during a press conference. They highlighted the struggles faced by Thane residents, including traffic congestion, unauthorized construction, and a lack of adequate infrastructure.

The protest also marks possible reconciliation efforts within the Thackeray family, evidenced by recent meetings between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. With major civic elections approaching, this protest could be a pivotal moment for political dynamics in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)