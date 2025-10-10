Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Medvedev Meets Kim Jong Un

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev visited North Korea to meet with President Kim Jong Un. During the visit, Medvedev thanked North Korea for its support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and conveyed personal greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling strengthened diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:37 IST
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Medvedev Meets Kim Jong Un
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a move that underscores strengthening diplomatic relations, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev traveled to North Korea to engage in high-level discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, utilized this visit to express gratitude for North Korea's unwavering support of Russia's military involvement in Ukraine.

Delivering personal greetings from President Vladimir Putin, Medvedev's visit signifies a deepening alliance between the two nations as reported by Russian state-run news agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

 Global
2
India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

 Indonesia
3
Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

 United States
4
Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025