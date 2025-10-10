Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

Michelle Bolsonaro, the spouse of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has dismissed rumors of her intent to enter the political arena, following her husband's 27-year prison sentence for attempting to overturn the 2022 election.

In a rare written interview with Reuters, Michelle refuted claims of any immediate political aspirations, highlighting her commitment to her husband, whose health has deteriorated under house arrest.

The former first lady, known for her conservative values and popularity within Bolsonaro's circle, stresses family integrity and divine guidance in any potential decision to seek public office, amidst the backdrop of growing pressures for succession within the Brazilian right.

(With inputs from agencies.)