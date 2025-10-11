Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: A Vindicated Venezuelan Voice

Maria Corina Machado, an opposition leader in Venezuela, won the Nobel Peace Prize, signaling global recognition of her efforts in advocating for Venezuelan freedom and democracy. Her win has sparked celebrations and is seen as a challenge to President Maduro's regime, intensifying political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 04:58 IST
In a surprising victory, Maria Corina Machado, a prominent opposition leader in Venezuela, received the Nobel Peace Prize, acknowledging her relentless fight for freedom and democracy in her homeland.

Initially announced on social media, the news triggered waves of emotion and celebration among Venezuelans in Colombia, where nearly 3 million reside after fleeing the crisis at home.

The award is predicted to further isolate President Nicolas Maduro's administration on the international stage, as well as reignite the spirits of critics and push for political change in Venezuela.

