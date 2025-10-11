Maria Corina Machado: A Vindicated Venezuelan Voice

In a surprising victory, Maria Corina Machado, a prominent opposition leader in Venezuela, received the Nobel Peace Prize, acknowledging her relentless fight for freedom and democracy in her homeland.

Initially announced on social media, the news triggered waves of emotion and celebration among Venezuelans in Colombia, where nearly 3 million reside after fleeing the crisis at home.

The award is predicted to further isolate President Nicolas Maduro's administration on the international stage, as well as reignite the spirits of critics and push for political change in Venezuela.