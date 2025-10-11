Left Menu

Swadeshi Movement: A Call for Self-Reliant India by 2047

Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP president, has initiated a Swadeshi campaign encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products during festivals. Aiming for a self-reliant India by 2047, the campaign will include swadeshi conferences and outreach programs across Jharkhand. Marandi highlighted India's past economic prowess and current progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Babulal Marandi
  Country:
  India

Babulal Marandi, the president of Jharkhand BJP, has urged citizens to prioritize buying Indian-made products during the upcoming festive season, such as Diwali and Chhath Puja.

To support this initiative, Marandi launched a statewide Swadeshi campaign at the BJP state headquarters in Ranchi. The campaign aims to promote indigenous products and achieve a self-reliant India by 2047. Stickers, posters, pamphlets, notepads, and a pledge letter were also released to boost the Swadeshi movement.

Highlighting India's rich economic history, Marandi criticized the Congress party for not supporting the Swadeshi movement during its reign. He emphasized India's progress in various sectors under the Make in India initiative, citing significant achievements in manufacturing and investment while pushing for sustainable self-reliance.

