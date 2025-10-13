Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle Looms: Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll Steps Underway

The Election Commission of India has commenced the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll. Among the ten nominations filed, eight are from independent candidates. The bypoll is scheduled for November 11, following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Enhanced security and monitoring measures will be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:11 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll, with the poll set for November 11. On the first day, 10 nominations were submitted, primarily by independent candidates and members of the Telangana Rashtra Punahnirmana Samithi and Navataram Party.

According to the schedule, candidates can submit nominations up to October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 22. October 24 marks the deadline for withdrawals. This bypoll arises due to the June demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

For this high-stakes election, the ruling Congress has announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate against BRS's Maganti Sunitha, the late MLA's widow. The BJP's candidate is awaited. Enhancements, like candidate photographs on EVMs, AI-based surveillance, and GPS monitoring, aim to ensure a fair process.

