High-Stakes Battle Looms: Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll Steps Underway
The Election Commission of India has commenced the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll. Among the ten nominations filed, eight are from independent candidates. The bypoll is scheduled for November 11, following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Enhanced security and monitoring measures will be implemented.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll, with the poll set for November 11. On the first day, 10 nominations were submitted, primarily by independent candidates and members of the Telangana Rashtra Punahnirmana Samithi and Navataram Party.
According to the schedule, candidates can submit nominations up to October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 22. October 24 marks the deadline for withdrawals. This bypoll arises due to the June demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.
For this high-stakes election, the ruling Congress has announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate against BRS's Maganti Sunitha, the late MLA's widow. The BJP's candidate is awaited. Enhancements, like candidate photographs on EVMs, AI-based surveillance, and GPS monitoring, aim to ensure a fair process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revanth Reddy Allocates Rs 60 Crore for Telangana Welfare Hostels
Tragedy in Telangana: Pulse Polio Concerns Arise
Telangana Deputy CM Demands Justice for Haryana IPS Officer’s Tragic Death
Tragic Incident: Infant's Death in Telangana Sparks Vaccine Concerns
Major Narcotics Bust: 499 kg of Ganja Seized in Telangana