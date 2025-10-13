High-Stakes Battle Looms: Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll Steps Underway

The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll, with the poll set for November 11. On the first day, 10 nominations were submitted, primarily by independent candidates and members of the Telangana Rashtra Punahnirmana Samithi and Navataram Party.

According to the schedule, candidates can submit nominations up to October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 22. October 24 marks the deadline for withdrawals. This bypoll arises due to the June demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

For this high-stakes election, the ruling Congress has announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate against BRS's Maganti Sunitha, the late MLA's widow. The BJP's candidate is awaited. Enhancements, like candidate photographs on EVMs, AI-based surveillance, and GPS monitoring, aim to ensure a fair process.

