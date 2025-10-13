NSUI Leads Charge Against Drug Abuse and Unemployment in Uttarakhand

In a bold stand against escalating drug abuse and unemployment, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a protest in Uttarakhand on Monday, drawing the support of senior Congress leaders.

Led by NSUI's Harish Joshi, the protest saw participation from former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and MLA Pritam Singh, who voiced serious concerns over the impact on the state's youth.

The demonstrators carried banners demanding action, as Rawat and Singh criticized the current government's failure to address these pressing issues, alleging that examination integrity was severely compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)