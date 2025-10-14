Left Menu

Madagascar's Leadership in Crisis: Rajoelina's Escape

Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, has reportedly relocated to ensure his safety amidst escalating youth-led protests demanding his resignation. The precise location of the president remains undisclosed, but sources indicate he left the country using a French military plane after soldiers expressed support for the demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:23 IST
Madagascar's Leadership in Crisis: Rajoelina's Escape
Andry Rajoelina
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a move signaling escalating political tension, Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, has sought refuge in an undisclosed location to protect his life. This follows a series of youth-led protests demanding his resignation.

Speaking to the nation, Rajoelina did not divulge his current whereabouts. However, sources, including a military official, informed Reuters that the president departed the country onboard a French army aircraft. This development came on the heels of Malagasy troops declaring their support for the protestors.

The situation underscores a critical shift in the political landscape, as the nation's military forces are perceived to be siding with public dissent against the current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025