Madagascar's Leadership in Crisis: Rajoelina's Escape

In a move signaling escalating political tension, Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, has sought refuge in an undisclosed location to protect his life. This follows a series of youth-led protests demanding his resignation.

Speaking to the nation, Rajoelina did not divulge his current whereabouts. However, sources, including a military official, informed Reuters that the president departed the country onboard a French army aircraft. This development came on the heels of Malagasy troops declaring their support for the protestors.

The situation underscores a critical shift in the political landscape, as the nation's military forces are perceived to be siding with public dissent against the current leadership.

