Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Unity Against BJP in Kashmir's RS Polls

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on non-BJP parties in Jammu and Kashmir to support the National Conference in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections to prevent a BJP victory. He contends that abstention benefits BJP and emphasizes the need for a united opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:38 IST
Omar Abdullah Urges Unity Against BJP in Kashmir's RS Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges non-BJP parties to rally behind National Conference candidates. He warns that abstaining from the polls would inadvertently aid the BJP's prospects.

The elections, scheduled for October 24, aim to fill four vacant RS seats. Abdullah emphasized the importance of political unity, highlighting the contest as primarily between the BJP and the National Conference, amid abstention considerations by People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone.

Addressing allegations of aiding the BJP, Abdullah refuted claims that the National Conference was strategically supporting a BJP win. He stressed that while past electoral battles have positioned PDP and National Conference as rivals, a collaborative effort is crucial to ensure the BJP doesn't secure any seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

 Global
2
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
3
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025