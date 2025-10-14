Omar Abdullah Urges Unity Against BJP in Kashmir's RS Polls
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on non-BJP parties in Jammu and Kashmir to support the National Conference in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections to prevent a BJP victory. He contends that abstention benefits BJP and emphasizes the need for a united opposition.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges non-BJP parties to rally behind National Conference candidates. He warns that abstaining from the polls would inadvertently aid the BJP's prospects.
The elections, scheduled for October 24, aim to fill four vacant RS seats. Abdullah emphasized the importance of political unity, highlighting the contest as primarily between the BJP and the National Conference, amid abstention considerations by People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone.
Addressing allegations of aiding the BJP, Abdullah refuted claims that the National Conference was strategically supporting a BJP win. He stressed that while past electoral battles have positioned PDP and National Conference as rivals, a collaborative effort is crucial to ensure the BJP doesn't secure any seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case
Jharkhand High Court Demands Immediate Timeline for Municipal Elections
Jay Dholakia's Political Leap: From BJD to BJP in Odisha By-Poll Race
Bihar Elections: Internal NDA Tensions Over Seat-Sharing Amidst High-Stakes Showdown
BJP Accuses Congress of Neglecting Infrastructure: A Self-Reliant India Under Modi