Israel says Venezuela's Machado voices support in call to Netanyahu

Venezuelan opposition leader and newly crowned winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Maria Corina Machado voiced support for Israel in a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday. Machado welcomed the return of Israeli hostages under a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and voiced appreciation for Israel's efforts against Iran, which she described as a threat to both countries, the statement said.

Netanyahu congratulated Machado on her Nobel win and commended her efforts to promote democracy and peace. Machado has previously pledged to move Venezuela's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if her movement comes to power, aligning her with other Latin American leaders who have taken pro-Israel stances, including Argentina's President Javier Milei and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv, avoiding Jerusalem which Palestinians also claim as the capital of a future independent state.

Machado has long sought closer ties with Israel and Netanyahu, positioning herself in contrast to Venezuela's current government, which maintains relations with Iran and other adversaries of Israel. A spokesperson for Machado did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

