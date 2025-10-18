Left Menu

NDA candidate's nomination papers rejected in Bihar polls

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 20:01 IST
NDA candidate's nomination papers rejected in Bihar polls
  • Country:
  • India

In an embarrassment to the ruling NDA in poll-bound Bihar, nomination papers of Seema Singh, one of the candidates of Union minister Chirag Paswan's party, got rejected on Saturday.

Singh, a former Bhojpuri actress, had been named by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) as its candidate from Marhoura seat in Saran district, where her nomination papers got rejected during scrutiny on ''technical grounds''.

When Paswan was asked about the development, he said, ''We have submitted a representation before the Election Commission. The situation has arisen because of a small lapse. Hopefully, it will be resolved.'' Another candidate whose papers got rejected from the seat was Altaf Alam Raju, a former JD(U) leader who had entered the fray as an Independent candidate.

The seat is now likely to witness a direct contest between sitting RJD MLA Jitendra Kumar Rai, who is also a former minister, and Jan Suraaj Party's Abhay Singh.

The seat goes to polls in the first phase on November 6 and, as of now, is left with nine candidates in the fray, since nomination papers of four have been rejected.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is October 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavy rains fail to deter people as they throng markets to make last minute purchases for Diwali

Heavy rains fail to deter people as they throng markets to make last minute ...

 India
2
Rajasthan: Father-son duo killed as truck overturns on highway

Rajasthan: Father-son duo killed as truck overturns on highway

 India
3
Vendor at Jabalpur station takes passenger's watch as payment for 'samosas'; held

Vendor at Jabalpur station takes passenger's watch as payment for 'samosas';...

 India
4
Israel identifies body of hostage as major Gaza crossing remains closed

Israel identifies body of hostage as major Gaza crossing remains closed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025