Merz Upholds CDU's Stance Against AfD Coalition

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday reaffirmed his party's refusal to collaborate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), amid growing calls from some conservatives for a change in strategy. Despite AfD's increasing influence and its strong showing in recent polls, Merz declared that the party shares no common ground with his conservative bloc, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The CDU's coalition with the center-left Social Democrats has encountered public disagreements, which have frustrated voters, Merz admitted. Yet, he criticized suggestions from within his party that there should be a policy to engage with AfD under certain conditions, labeling those advocating such a shift as 'marginal figures.'

Merz's remarks come ahead of regional elections in five German states next year, including some where AfD is particularly robust. Despite the legal challenges faced by AfD from Germany's intelligence agency labeling it a right-wing extremist group, Merz remains resolute in maintaining a political firewall against collaboration, focusing on strengthening the current coalition's policy priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)