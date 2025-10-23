Left Menu

Orban Faces Opposition Uprising Over EU and Russian Ties

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuses the EU of wanting a 'puppet' government, framing upcoming elections as a choice between peace and war with Ukraine. An opposition party, led by Peter Magyar, challenges Orban’s stance while advocating for stronger EU and NATO ties amid allegations of authoritarianism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:57 IST
Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union on Thursday of attempting to impose a 'puppet' government on Hungary, framing next year's election as a choice between peace or conflict over Ukraine. As his supporters filled Budapest's central square, Orban claimed the EU wanted war to divide Ukraine.

Opposing the EU's military aid to Kyiv, Orban reiterated his stance against Ukraine joining the bloc, warning it could jeopardize Hungarian agriculture, jobs, and pensions. The EU aims to fund Ukraine for two years, maintaining its stance against suggestions that military support prolongs the conflict.

On the anniversary of the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising, Orban, who maintains ties with Moscow, faces a significant electoral challenge from Peter Magyar's Tisza party, which leads in polls. Magyar, formerly allied with Orban, advocates for EU and NATO allegiance and accuses Orban of authoritarianism, stirring voter discontent, especially amidst slow economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

