Chief Minister Sukhu Accuses BJP of Halting Progress in Hamirpur

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu voiced disappointment over Congress members shifting allegiance to BJP in Barsar's 2024 by-elections. Criticizing BJP for stalling Hamirpur's development, Sukhu outlined ongoing Congress projects and urged for collaboration. He condemned previous BJP strategies and emphasized transparency in employment and development endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:31 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed discontent towards Congress representatives who supported BJP in the 2024 assembly by-elections, asserting that dishonesty triumphed in the Barsar constituency. Speaking at a public assembly in Himachal's Hamirpur district, Sukhu highlighted the defeat of integrity and emphasized that the BJP aimed to destabilize the Congress government.

In his address, Sukhu mentioned two MLAs from Hamirpur who realigned with BJP, which he claimed was unexpected from the Barsar MLA. ID Lakhanpal, one of six Congress MLAs who cross-voted for BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan, was re-elected in Barsar. Sukhu lamented the repeated electoral mistakes and indicated that developmental activities ceased due to no ministerial appointment from Hamirpur in 2017.

The Chief Minister highlighted Congress's renewed developmental focus in Hamirpur, urging Barsar's populace to prioritize progress over political biases. Sukhu criticized previous BJP governance for resource misallocation and announced upcoming developmental plans including hospital upgrades and educational enhancements. He also questioned unused BJP-initiated projects and criticized the abrupt announcement of schools lacking faculty provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

