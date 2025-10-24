Tej Pratap Yadav: A Political Journey Rooted in Self-Respect and Public Service

Tej Pratap Yadav, a former minister in Bihar, has made it clear that preservation of principles and public service take precedence over political power for him. Expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) months ago by his father, Lalu Prasad, Yadav stated that he would prefer death to rejoining the party, which he described as inconsistent with his values.

In a candid interview, Yadav, who has launched the Janshakti Janta Dal, announced his candidacy from the Mahua constituency in the upcoming assembly polls. He downplayed the political elevation of his younger brother, Tejashwi, as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, arguing that genuine political power stems from the people's blessing, not party nominations alone.

Yadav, who had represented Mahua since he first entered politics in 2015, expressed confidence in his connection with the local electorate. He asserted that his family, including his parents, supported him spiritually despite current lack of communication. Echoing his stance against the ruling NDA and BJP-RSS, he relies on his party's 'blackboard' symbol to convey a new legacy to Mahua's voters.

